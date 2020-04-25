Technavio has been monitoring the halal food market and it is poised to grow by USD 655.1 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, Humza Foods, Saffron Road, and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The demand of halal food will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand of halal food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Halal Food Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Halal food market is segmented as below:

Product Halal Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Halal Bakery, Confectionary, and Cocoa Halal Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts Halal Beverages, Halal Cereals, Seeds, and Grains Halal Oils, Fats, and Waxes Other Halal Foods

Distribution Channel Offline Distribution Channel Online Distribution Channel

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Halal Food Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our halal food market report covers the following areas:

Halal Food Market Size

Halal Food Market Trends

Halal Food Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the halal food market growth during the next few years.

Halal Food Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the halal food market, including some of the vendors such as Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, Humza Foods, Saffron Road, and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the halal food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Halal Food Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist halal food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the halal food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the halal food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors

