Clst City: 15 Creatives Who Won't Just Quit

15 Creatives Who Just Won't Quit: How Today's Top Artists, Entrepreneurs, Influencers and Consultants are Beating Quarantine's Slump

BLOOMINGTON, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / Roughly over a month has passed since social distancing, quarantining, and "flattening the curve" have entered our daily vocabulary, drastically changing our lives. People everywhere are battling with the decision to pick up the pen and paper to create, or pick up the Doritos bag and hit "Yes" to Netflix's "Are you still watching?" question. As they say, if there's a will, there's a way, and despite reality oddly paralleling the movie Groundhog Day, these creatives have found the avenues they need to stay motivated, working, and positive in a time that has shaken the globe.

Walshy Fire

IG: @Walshyfire

Walshy Fire is a Grammy Award-winning Jamaican-American DJ, record producer, and MC, who is known in large part for his role in the iconic group, Major Lazer. His music draws heavily on R&B and reggae sound patterns. When asked how he managed to keep up his motivation during this time, he simply replied that "it's never been down." Walshy Fire has continued to master his craft, claiming he's seen many avenues of personal growth during Quarantine. One of the major benefits has been his ability to reconnect with his own health - he's increased exercise, been able to opt for cleaner foods instead of airport meals to-go, and has spent lots of time in the Jamacian sun. "I've always been a person who grinded, no matter what the situation," Walshy says, "so this has just brought out a lot of creativity and ideas."

Briana Chandler

IG: @bribaebee

Briana Chandler is a fitness and business consultant who creates workout and healthy eating guides to empower and transform women to be the best versions of themselves. Through sharing her own fitness journey on Instagram, she built a large following, and now hopes to help others who want fitness to impact their lives in the same way it did hers. Chandler also mentors those who wish to turn their social media into online businesses, as well. For her, staying connected to the reasons she turned to fitness in the first place has kept her motivated to keep her business up and running, despite the setbacks. "When you love what you do, you show up for yourself and your goals consistently," she says. "Be honest with yourself and don't pressure yourself to conform to a certain standard."

Laure Courtellemont

IG: @real_laurecourtellemont

"I used to say it was my first language before French," Laure says of dancing. The choreographer has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Neyo, Major Lazer, and many more. Yet, after losing numerous gigs due to COVID-19, she started wondering if she would have to move away from Los Angeles, giving up her dreams. Her solution: beginning a new era of mentorship and dance - online. "I realized many people in India and Brazil cannot come to my classes in LA, so I opened the borders to make it possible." She also has new plans to open an online international school. Laure believes it's a good moment to ask, "Who am I? What do I want to do? Why do I do things to escape reality instead of facing them?" As an entertainment industry worker without US citizenship, much is up in the air; however, that hasn't stopped her. "You aren't brave if you're not scared. Courage is quantified by your fear. There is no other way."

Ice Prince

IG: @iceprincezamani

Nigerian actor, songwriter and rapper, Ice Prince, is another artist who has stayed positive during lockdown. The creator, whose song "Oleku" is one of Nigeria's most remixed songs in history, says he's currently inspired by others. "It is not mentally easy to go through this," he says, "but every time I'm on social media and see a joke, or see my friends looking fly, it motivates me." Ice Prince spends a good portion of his time surrounded by a team in his studio, making music and performing for crowds. Now, because of social distancing, his shows are on hold, and the studio is a little lonely. His advice to others who might be struggling to create is to find joy and comedy, instead of fear. "Let's focus on what's funny out there. That's kept my mind very balanced. Every day I'm laughing," he says, citing stand-up comedy as a big help. "This too shall pass. It won't be forever."

Mel G

IG: @melgfit

While Mel G started off in the music industry, she found her true passion changing people's lives through fitness. She currently runs an Instagram account with over 900k followers, with her business centering around fitness coaching, branding, and in the near future, mentorship programs. "I think the best way to stay motivated during this time is to stay active," Mel says. "Find ways to stimulate your mind, as in starting a new hobby or chore." Her personal goal for her platform is to spread positivity during these dark times, give people hope, and inspire them to do the same for others. "I think anything is possible if we can all stick together and build a community."

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

IG: @iamthatpj

It comes as no surprise that Renaissance man Pastor Jimmy Odukoya sees Quarantine as a huge opportunity for us to explore ourselves. Odukoya is a pastor, AMVCA-nominated actor, musician, motivational speaker, relationship coach, and consultant. Odukoya says that, because he is always on a movie set, "I haven't been able to explore other sides of me, like poetry, music or dance." He believes the break will allow for time to rediscover our passions. "If you're a storyteller, watch those movies that inspire you; if you're a songwriter, listen to those songs that pull on you," he says. "Watching other people's work in the same industry that inspires you can motivate and can help remind you what made you a creative in the first place."

Elle Edwards

IG: @Livefitelle

Full-time law student and fitness influencer Elle Edwards proves you really can do both - even during a pandemic. Edwards, who recently launched a clothing line, has a following of over 700,000 on Instagram, and executes her business through her own fitness app, alongside an array of training guide eBooks. Edwards' main tips for finding motivation during Quarantine center around a few key points: Making a plan/setting goals, scheduling virtual get-togethers with friends or loved ones, following live workouts, and getting organized. "Despite not leaving the house for weeks, I have been following a daily schedule as if I am still going to work/university," she says. "I have found that maintaining structure is key."

Eifediyi James

IG: @bro_jays

Originally from Nigeria, Eifediyi James Osamhengbe studied to be a civil engineer. However, in January 2019, at the age of 21, he was ready for a new challenge: becoming a skit comedian on Instagram. His page, initially starting around 1,000 followers, now has over 75,000. Having to self-quarantine, like for so many others, has him worried. "Most Nigerians don't get the privilege of saving money, because a large population lives from hand-to-mouth each day," he says. "All we have is hope right now." Despite the uncertainty of the situation, Eifediyi encourages others to keep creating and inspiring. "It's not too late to start something you believe in," he says. "I always tell people, "Keep running, and when your legs weaken, start walking, and when you can no longer walk, begin to crawl.' . . . The idea is, keep moving; there is no excuse for failure."

Chass Bryan

IG: @cb_3

USC's top NCAA D1 basketball player, Chass Bryan, decided to take his love post-graduation and make it a career - through athlete marketing and branding. He divided his time at USC gracing the court, and grinding in the business school. Bryan spent the first few years of his career working with athletes, then made the transition from sports to music talent and management. "It's hard when you're sequestered to the same four walls for weeks," Bryan says of the current Quarantine. "Read, watch documentaries. . . . Creativity and inspiration are pretty cyclical," meaning once you start, they will continue to ebb and flow. Bryan hopes to remind people that everyone at the moment is having to slow down, so you aren't getting behind. "Set little goals," he stresses. "Maybe your goal is just to wake up an hour earlier and take that time to get your mind right before you attack the day. . . . There is always a silver lining."

Annie Graft

IG: @annie_fitlifefitme

As a former D1 NCAA competitive gymnast who underwent eight ACL surgeries within a span of eight months, Quarantine has nothing on Annie Graft. The young entrepreneur, a retired Air Force member, is now an online fitness coach, providing guides, one-on-one training, and nutrition advice to others. Subsequently, she launched a subscription-based workout app, and has a clothing line in the works. Graft stays motivated by having new goals everyday, getting her steps in, staying consistent with workouts and nutrition, and having a sense of community. "This time is hard, but also precious," she says. "I believe you can use it to your advantage, or get stuck in the negativity of it - and that is entirely up to you."

Kermit Romeo Erasmus

IG: @erasmus95

Being told to "stay inside" hits a little different when your career requires you on a pitch, playing for thousands. Kermit Romeo Erasmus, South African professional footballer, plays in the ABSA Premiership for Cape Town City and the South African National Football Team. Forced to put up his cleats for the time being, the athlete has shifted his focus to prepare a launch date for his new clothing line. "It's been a blessing in disguise to do things I didn't have the time to do," Erasmus says. He has delved deeper into Forex trading and music since Quarantine, and says the key to motivation is remembering and believing in your purpose. "It's a perfect time for us to reflect on our lives," he says. "Make things right with a relative or even just educate yourself because you have the time to."

Andrew Rothschild

IG: @andrewsweat1000

Andrew Rothschild, owner of boutique fitness studio SWEAT 1000, isn't using COVID-19 as an excuse to stay in his pajamas all afternoon. "Set a time to workout everyday, get dressed in your gym clothes, and use this time to focus on how you can be the best version of you in every aspect of your life," the entrepreneur, who formed the studio with his brother Paul, says. SWEAT 1000 stands for Specialized Weight Endurance Training, the 1000 signifying the potential calorie count clients can burn in just an hour. The gym is not only utilized by the public, but is also a fan of UFC fighters, Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated models, international football players, and actors, to name a few. Rothschild claims exercise is a great stress relief to him, and everyday he sets "a regular schedule during the lockdown to log onto the SWEAT 1000 Instagram Page for the 8am or 9am workout, which is screened live." For those lacking motivation, he shares some wisdom: "Do not let the situation that the entire world is currently in detract you from maintaining your goals or reaching new goals. Your health is your wealth and COVID-19 is a strong reminder of this."

Karl Wolf

IG: @karlwolfs

For singer, songwriter, and producer Karl Wolf, quarantining has allowed him to add a few new skills to the resume. Wolf, whose remake of Toto's "Africa" became a global phenomenon, has honed in on bettering his videography and Premiere Pro editing abilities. He has also spent time studying others' crafts and experimenting with more sounds than he has in the past. While optimistic, he recognizes it is an uncertain time. "There's nothing wrong with being anxious right now," Wolf says. "Stay in touch with family and friends, and also have a team - talk to them and start strategizing." He has also reflected on how this situation has affected people. "I learned that human beings are selfish and so stuck with showing off to the world," he says. "This has brought everyone back to zero. It's bringing that human element back. It's really cool."

WayoZone

IG: @WayoZone

After taking a stab at songwriting, promoting, and producing music, WayoZone became a full-time artist. His project "Wayo Season," which he worked on with music producer Eirwolf, is at the forefront of the music industry, showcasing the market's present demand for singles instead of albums. Prior to COVID-19, WayoZone was scheduled to perform at South by Southwest. Forced to play the hand he was dealt, he has tried to focus on the bright side. "I have had a flood of ideas since lockdown," WayoZone, whose primary genre is HipHop, says. "This period is a perfect opportunity to reset and optimize one's lifestyle. . . . Many will be forced to look at their psychological mirrors and face aspects of themselves they have been avoiding." In turn, he advises we develop these aspects and grow.

Cassie Costa

IG: @ccosta99

Cassie Costa is another fitness influencer who has proven it is still possible to be motivated, healthy, and happy during Quarantine. Costa is focusing on her fitness/travel Youtube channel, launching a fitness app, and working on a new clothing line. Nonetheless, she admits the change of pace this Spring has not been easy. "Just like anyone else, I have my days where I feel unmotivated and sluggish," she says. "However, the way I keep myself focused is by continuing to work on my business through networking with different people and planning different projects." Her advice is to write down your goals, keep busy, and count your blessings, instead of dwelling on what you are missing. "I also love to compare where I was before to where I am today," Costa says. "It helps me appreciate my current growth, and reminds me to be patient."

CONTACT:

Name: Allison Witucki

Phone number: +442070978771

Company name: Clst City

Email: management@clstcity.com

Phone number: +442070978771

Clst City is a world-class management, P.R and consulting firm. Their diverse client base includes top class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, athletes and celebrities.

Instagram: instagram.com/clstcity

SOURCE: Clst City

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586924/15-Creatives-Who-Wont-Just-Quit