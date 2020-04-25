Elite Roofing & Restoration Services, Leaders in Quality Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / With accolades such as theirs, it's interesting to know what sets Josh Sutton and his company, Elite Roofing & Restoration Services, apart. But it is simple, really. It's the people and what they provide to their clients.

At its core, Elite Roofing & Restoration Services is a leader in high-end insurance roofing and restoration. What you expect, they can provide. What you deserve, they can give. From specialty roofing, guttering, to exterior and interior restoration, they consistently deliver a smooth and stress-free process for the customers.

And at the helm, Elite Roofing & Restoration Services has Josh Sutton, a former airline captain with over 5,000 hours of domestic and international aviation experience. He has been in the roofing and insurance restoration industry since 2008 and has supervised both residential and large commercial projects. With his level of experience, superb results with any roofing challenges are guaranteed.

Josh has a capable team that highly prioritizes in guiding each client through every step of the entire insurance process. They are committed to delivering exceptional results with their personal services, and that quality is reflected in the glowing reviews the company has received from both clients and adjusters. In addition, the highly trained crew is the best at installation, whether that's a composition roof, a slate, or a large commercial roof system.

With a defined niche of homes valued between $1,000,000 to $5,000,000, Josh and his company offer VIP services to agents and clients alike. They believe that a home is one of the biggest investments one can ever make, and they are at your service to protect both you, as the homeowner, and your home. It is with care, integrity, attention to detail and exceptional services that they offer clients an outstanding roofing and restoration experience with. Josh, in particular, has a vision of homeowners with homes that are valued at less than $1,000,000 to look at Elite Roofing & Restoration Services as the paragon, as the company they would wish to take on the projects. And he wishes for homeowners of homes priced greater than $5,000,000 to see the company not as an alternative but as the choice. And it is safe to say that their performance and service results can speak for the stellar quality the company has to offer.

It also does not hurt to know that Josh and Elite Roofing & Restoration Services is trusted, having been certified and partnered with multiple manufacturers. Known for their proactive response and effective communication; they also offer warranties that most other contractors are not able to and boast a highly digital presence that makes it easy for clients to avail of the elite experience they are providing.

And most importantly, it is noteworthy to hear that Elite Roofing & Restoration Services is driven by their passion for providing the most value to each client and their community. With that core value, it is no wonder that they strive hard to give the best solutions through the highest quality of workmanship to their clients.

