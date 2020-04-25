American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses the Reasons People Use Self-Directed Roth IRAs

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2020 / Investors who want to save as much money for retirement as possible sometimes turn to Self-Directed Roth IRAs, according to a recent post at American IRA. The Self-Directed IRA administration firm detailed why investors enjoy the tax benefits of Roth IRAs-and how those strategies might work with investing in a Self-Directed arrangement.

In a Roth IRA, as the post noted, investors can invest after-tax money that can then grow in the account tax-free. This affords certain benefits to the investor, such as the ability to withdraw the money they've invested (without withdrawing the growth on those investments). In that way, a Roth IRA can sometimes serve as an emergency fund of sorts, as long as investors know how to use it properly.

But this is just one benefit, as the post notes. Roth IRAs also allow long-term investment growth because there's no requirement to begin withdrawing at retirement age. For investors who want to utilize a strong income later in life, that can mean allowing plenty of tax-free growth without the RMDs (required minimum distributions) of a Traditional IRA or a 401(k).

The result is an account that's flexible, robust, and capable of doing a lot for investors in retirement. In addition, the post noted that a Self-Directed Roth IRA allows investors greater access to more broadly acceptable asset classes. For instance, a Self-Directed Roth IRA investor can invest in assets such as precious metals and doesn't have to rely on the stock market for returns.

"There's a lot of freedom here," noted Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "I think that's what attracts so many people to the Roth IRA in the first place. But with a Self-Directed Roth IRA, there's even more freedom to do what an investor wants. That's not to say that there are no restrictions. But for investors who know the rules and the benefits to investing this way, opening a Self-Directed Roth IRA can be one of the best decisions they ever make."

For more information on Self-Directed Roth IRAs, consult the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About: American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

