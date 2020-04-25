Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Reports Interim Record of 14,388 New Nature's Exclusive Customers for April. Success Supports Launch of CBD Hand Sanitizer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim record number of new customer acquisitions for the month of April, for the period April 1st - 23rd. Specifically, a total of 14,388 new customers were acquired for the Nature's Exclusive brand. This interim new customer acquisition record will be updated with the final results for the complete month of April.

In addition to the record customer acquisition number, the Company is pleased to report that each new customer spent an average of $US 151.96. Finally, the record number included 1,748 new customers that purchased products in the immune support category.

SUCCESSFUL ONLINE CUSTOMER ACQUISITION STRATEGY SUPPORTS LAUNCH OF CBD BASED HAND SANITIZER

The interim record results demonstrate the strength and ability of the Company's online acquisition strategy to capitalize on the strong demand for natural health solutions. As a result, the Company will be launching a hand sanitizer product containing CBD through its Nature's Exclusive brand on May 1, 2020. The Nature's Exclusive CBD hand sanitizer will contain 70% ethyl alcohol as its active ingredient, as well as, CBD isolate and Vitamin E, and will initially be offered only to consumers in the United States.

In order to differentiate the Company's hand sanitizer offering within this crowded space, Mota has formulated a product that is specifically designed for its target consumers by combining the antimicrobial properties of ethyl alcohol with the benefits of CBD. This ability to formulate and innovate new products of this caliber is a direct result of the Company's strong supply chain, which has continued to operate uninterrupted despite the recent worldwide turmoil.

"I am very pleased with the continued strength of our new customer acquisition month-to-date as demand remains strong for our CBD and immune products. We anticipate similar demand for our new CBD Hand Sanitizer product due to the limited availability of sanitizer through current retail and eCommerce channels. This product offering will allow us to reach a new client base, while generating significant gross margin and attracting clients to our other product lines" stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

The Company will be hosting an investor conference call at 2:15pm PST on Monday, April 27, 2020 with Mota Ventures management, Ryan Hoggan, CEO and Joel Shacker, President. The Company will be accepting questions from investors at the end of the call.

Conference details:

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Germany TF: 0800-180-1954

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call.

Conference replay

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-6413

International Toll: +1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 4481

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is an established eCommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brands. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

