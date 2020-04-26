7 Reasons for optoelectronic professionals to visit CIOE 2020

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) will be held in Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from September 9 to 11. The 22nd edition of CIOE will bring together 3,000 optoelectronic companies to showcase their latest products. It is expected that 80,000 industry visitors from around the world will join CIOE to source the latest optoelectronic technologies and products, and to look for potential and future business partners.

Here are 7 reasons to start planning a business trip to Shenzhen, China in September.

160,000 m2 Exhibition Area Displaying the Entire Optoelectronic Ecosystem

CIOE 2020 will move to a new venue, Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, with a higher capacity of 160,000 m2. This new venue will be the base where CIOE will help drive China's optoelectronic market in the future.

6 Sub-expos Interconnecting the Entire Optoelectronic Industry

As the only optoelectronic exhibition covering the entire industry supply chain, CIOE 2020 will consist of 6 sub-expos in information and communications, lasers technology and intelligent manufacturing, infrared applications, precision optics, lens and camera module, optoelectronic sensor and photonics innovation. It will be the perfect one-stop sourcing platform to search for optoelectronic materials to devices.





3,000+ Optoelectronic Exhibitors Covering Every Corner of the Supply Chain

More than 3,000 optoelectronic exhibitors will gather from China and all around the world to cover hot items such as optical fibers, optical transceivers and modules, optical manufacturing & processing, lasers, optics, infrared imaging applications infiltrating into all photonics-enabled applications such as Data center, 3D sensing, machine vision, LiDAR, etc.

Infiltrating Major Photonics-enabled Applications

CIOE 2020 will be suitable for visitors from nine application industries, including optical communication and information processing storage, consumer electronics, advanced manufacturing, defense & security, sensing & measurement, semiconductor processing, medical, energy, lighting & display. It will be the one-stop sourcing platform for cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and innovative solutions.

VIP Matchmaking Service to Effectively Help Buyers

It's proven that CIOE VIP match-makings service is a successful assistance for helping foreign buyers to connect with suitable suppliers and to build business connection efficiently. The VIP buyer match-making service begins before the show to enable selection on targeted products and high qualified industry manufacturers. CIOE VIP buyer privileges such as an exclusive welcome gift, access to the VIP lounge serving with refreshments, tea and coffee are also available.

Highly Recommended Sourcing Event among Optoelectronic Peers

97.42% of visitors are willing to recommend CIOE to their friends and colleagues, trusting that visiting CIOE will benefit for their work on researching or on purchasing. Annually, 50% of foreign visitors attend again, which means they are confident to make CIOE their annual sourcing trip to better serve their procurement needs on optoelectronic technologies. With 21 years' successful experience, CIOE 2020 will continue to make the exhibition more internationally friendly.

60+ Concurrent Events for Conferences, Receptions and Salons.

More than just an exhibition, CIOE is also a professional communicating platform for professionals to collect and discuss the cutting-edge technologies and latest industry topics. Over 60 concurrent conferences and forums for academics, industry, and applications will fully discuss all the hot topics, industry trends, emerging applications and market focus in optoelectronic fields. Also, receptions by CAST, by embassies and by associations will be held to help expand personal and business networks.

Register and save the date now to join this annually premier exhibition in optoelectronic industry and get used to the convenience of sourcing at CIOE.