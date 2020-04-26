Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems reported preliminary financial results for financial year 2019/20 which show revenues of approximately Euro 731 mn, hence, below guidance. The operating result ("EBIT") is expected to come out at about Euro -38 mn. Excluding one-off effects of about Euro -39 mn, the expected EBIT would have been slightly positive. The one-off effects comprise: Impairments based on updated forecasts regarding the further business in Zambia (about Euro -27 mn), write-downs relating to the early termination of the German infrastructure charge projects (about Euro -7 mn) as well as expenses to end the business activities of Streetline (about Euro -3 mn) and regarding the ending of operations of the toll project in Czech ...

