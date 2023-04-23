Austrian Post: Austrian Post is examining the expansion of its branch network and the consolidation of its self-service (SB) solutions. Austrian Post is thus responding to the growing customer demand for more 24/7 pick-up options. In coordination with the province of Lower Austria, the district of Gänserndorf was selected to significantly increase the number of self-service locations as part of a pilot operation and at the same time to test new models. OMV: Oil and gas company OMV Norge has made an oil discovery in the North Sea, off Norway. The well encountered a 500-meter-thick oil column in the intra-Draupne Formation, consisting of multiple thin sandstone layers totaling 23 meters with poor reservoir properties. Oil samples were taken from two different sand layers with ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...