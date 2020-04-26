8 Figure Closers: Top 10 Speakers & Online Entrepreneurs Helping People Thrive During The COVID-19 Recession

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2020 / In these crazy economic times where brick-and-mortar businesses are shutting down and face-to-face events are indefinitely cancelled, industry leaders such as speakers and business owners have to pivot and shift their business processes to suit the current situation. Let's take a look at 2020's Top 10 Speakers & Online Entrepreneurs who are not only adapting to the current economic environment, but are also currently finding ways to impact and influence more people to step out of survival mode and step into thrival through their message, products, and services:

1. Kevin Zhang

Kevin Zhang (@kevinzhangofficial) is a serial eCommerce entrepreneur and the CEO of Kreator eCommerce, a global business with over 60 team members. Age 23, Kevin was proclaimed the "eCommerce Rookie of the Year" by Affiliate World and is the youngest member of the Forbes Business Council. Aside from managing his business, Kevin's an advocate for eCommerce education and is currently helping thousands of students around the world navigate the uncertainties of COVID19 by offering free online trainings, teaching them how they can boot strap their own eCommerce business from scratch.

2. Harls Cannard & Cory Hill

Harls Cannard (@harls_cannard) & Cory Hill (@cory_hill_amz) have been flipping the ecommerce world upside down and are responsible for helping 100s of business owners & entrepreneurs from around the world explosively drive revenue & scale with the latest tested & proven digital marketing initiatives. They utilise a proven sales generating system to grow businesses and are currently helping their clients support the implementation and adaptation of these structures to cushion against the economic repercussions so their clients can relax, while scaling and grow their profit and ROI during these tough economic times.

3. Ron Malhotra

Ron Malhotra is an award-winning Wealth Planner, renowned Thought Leader, international best-selling Author and international Speaker. He is the founder of "The Successful Male" movement, to enable men to become more successful in all areas of their life and to become respectful men of character. His content has been viewed more than 100 million times. Ron believes everyone should have access to world class education and during this COVID-19, he is offering a FREE Masterclass, to help you learn how to design your desired life and lifestyle.

4. Daniel Philip

Daniel Philip (@its.danielphilip) is the founder of Atlas Creative Group, a global 8 figure holding company that builds, sells and acquires brands. Over 3 years ACG has become one of Asia's fastest growing companies with over 450 staff, growing 25 ecommerce brands such as Cuzette, Vente Smile, Falcon Scooters, etc. The secret to Daniel's success is in building and inspiring high performing teams that are able to lead each brand. Along with running ACG and flying between offices, Daniel helps budding entrepreneurs build their personal brand and grow teams.

5. Chase Hero

After being incarcerated at a young age to just barely escaping poverty, Chase Hero (@chasehero) realized he was blessed with a second chance. Harnessing the sales prowess he learned in the streets, Chase built a 9-figure tech business. He achieved his success by focusing on subscription sales, but more importantly, by maintaining strong relationships with each and every customer. To help people thrive in these unprecedented times, The Watchers have released their trade secrets in the one industry that's been thriving through good times and bad - ecommerce, for just $1.

6. Iman Gadzhi

Iman Gadzhi (@imangadzhi) is an entrepreneur, digital marketing agency owner, and founder of GrowYourAgency.com, the world's largest agency education company. Iman's team have focused on providing as much free, value-packed content as possible to their community, with daily videos on YouTube and free resources on their website (including an in-depth report on the effects of the Coronavirus on SMMA, and how to overcome them). Agency owners have expressed their gratitude, acknowledging that these services have been offered free-of-charge at what could have undoubtedly been a difficult time for them.

7. Joel Brown

Joel Brown (@iamjoelbrown) has built a multi-media giant online with over 300 million views worldwide and has turned down multiple million dollar offers to sell his business Addicted2Success.com. He's an inspirational speaker who travels the world teaching others how to build successful brands and businesses online. He has also been featured in the hit Napoleon Hill movie "Think & Grow Rich" and is host of the Addicted2Success podcast. Through his 90 Day Game Plan FREE Masterclass, he's currently helping thousands of people step into creation and thrive during this pandemic.

8. Sabastian Enges

Sabastian Enges (@sabastianenges) ran his first business at 11 years old, hiring friends to pick and sell blackberries to local restaurants. Today, he is a successful Founder, Angel Investor and Performance Coach. His coaching mantra is that: "If we can help people to think right, they will do right" and he has built a platform to help others build the life they want. In light of these tough economic times, he's offering FREE Mindset Masterclasses focused on developing self awareness through right practices, right attitudes and right understanding.

9. Anna Richards

Anna Richards (@annarose_richards) is a globally known professional Network Marketer having successfully earned her first million online by age 30 in just 5 short years. A sought-after keynote speaker internationally, she impacts thousands of lives from the stage and online and her greatest passion more than ever is empowering and showing women how they can do, be & have it all too. In a world where people are fearful for their health and financial future - Anna is helping people with both, helping people stay healthy and helping people get paid.

10. Peter Voogd

Peter Voogd (@peterjvoogd) is the founder of the prestigious Game Changer's Academy, which is the premier networking community for entrepreneurs and leaders worldwide. He is a 27-time international best-selling author with "6 Months to 6 Figures" and "The Entrepreneur's Blueprint to Massive Success". Peter is a true innovator and trailblazer in the personal and business development arena and one of the most sought after keynote speakers. He is currently revolutionizing the way entrepreneurs do business and launching an elite perspective series to help his audience thrive during these crazy times.

