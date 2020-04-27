Cash of 10.6 million as of April 20, 2020

Confidence reaffirmed

Regulatory News:

Following the intention to order announced in a press release on January 24, 2020, 2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) announces that it has accepted an order for Blade for a total amount of €24.9 million. For this order aimed at equipping the mid-range and high-end offers of cloud PC service "Shadow", 2CRSi designed a completely new type of compute servers, even more efficient both in terms of resources used for production and in terms of energy consumption (expected energy savings of more than 30% compared to market standards).

"The design of this new product range, highly original, uses some of the Gaudì concepts, especially about heat dissipation. In tribute to the work of the famous Catalan architect, this range of servers bears the abbreviated name of Godì." says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSi.

Deliveries to Blade will take place from May to October 2020 and relate to products the components of which are either available in stock or funded by capital leases.

With cash of 10.6 million as of April 20, 2020 (compared to 8.8 million at the end of February 2020), business continuity for the benefit of customers and commercial contacts still running, the Company reaffirms its confidence in its capacity to get through this challenging period. Currently, activity, although slower, has been maintained at most production sites to ensure equipment deliveries to our customers.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €144.6m. The Group today has 352 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label.

For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200426005043/en/

Contacts:

2CRSi

Marie de Lauzon

Deputy-CEO

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70

Actifin

Victoire Demeestère

Financial Communication

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 24

Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

Financial Press Relations

jjullia@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19