New name reflects repositioning of the company as a leading B2B Digital Experience Platform vendor

After twenty years as a successful Web Content Management vendor, eZ Systems today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and name. From today, the organization will be known as Ibexa, creator of the Digital Experience Platform for business.

After record sales in 2019 along with a recent acquisition of B2B e-commerce software earlier this year, Ibexa experienced a seismic shift in the type and size of customers it serves while adopting a 100 percent partner sales model.

This year, the release of eZ Platform v3 incorporating content management, site building, e-commerce, personalization and accelerated development capabilities completes the transition of the company's software to the DXP space. 2020 has also seen the company expand into new markets in the UK, Spain and Poland.

A new brand identity was sought to better support these changes and company growth.

"Ibexa's Digital Experience Platform is considered a particularly good fit in the B2B space, where companies are now the most impacted by digital transformation. They understand that they must adapt their business by transforming their sales and business models with frictionless buying experience at the heart of their business," says Morten Ingebrigtsen.

"Enterprise organizations such as Hibu, CMS Law and Crédit Agricole rely on Ibexa technologies to deliver exceptional digital experiences to their multichannel customers," comments Bertrand Maugain co-CEO. "Typically, these enterprise clients have more complex digital needs and requirements."

"Our technology a unified single platform not only enables companies to deliver a better customer experience faster, it also boosts agility and flexibility via integration with their existing business systems." Maugain adds, "Our goal is to enable B2B businesses to achieve their digital transformation faster and as cost-efficiently as possible, positively impacting how businesses do business with other businesses."

About Ibexa

Ibexa's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables organizations to stay competitive, maximize their revenue streams, launch new products and services and test-drive digital strategies. With Ibexa's DXP, B2B companies can transform sales strategies and build frictionless buying experiences in a sustainable, cost-effective and fast manner.

Offering content creation, website building, e-commerce and personalization along with accelerated development capabilities, Ibexa helps companies to quickly embrace new business and sales strategies and build memorable experiences across channels, unifying brand, content, product information, commerce and their existing business processes. With the help of our certified, trustworthy partners digital agencies, system integrators and consultancies they will progress in their digital transformation and quickly adapt to changing market needs while always putting the customer experience at the heart of their businesses.

Our reliable and secure DXP is trusted by hundreds of customers and partners worldwide, such as Crédit Agricole, Comscore, Hibu, Groupe Atlantic and Whirlpool. Founded in 1999, Ibexa is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and has offices in Germany, France, UK, Spain, Poland, USA and Japan.

