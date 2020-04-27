Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPX4 ISIN: FR0013247137 Ticker-Symbol: 1MW1 
Frankfurt
24.04.20
09:16 Uhr
7,600 Euro
+0,100
+1,33 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAWAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIAWAN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6207,78008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIAWAN
MEDIAWAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDIAWAN SA7,600+1,33 %