Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces it has signed a supply contract with the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for its COVID-19 (CE IVD) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, developed by Primerdesign, the Company's molecular diagnostics division based in the UK.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novacyt will supply its COVID-19 test to the DHSC for an initial term of six months, starting from 4 May 2020. Novacyt has initially committed to supply 288,000 tests per week to the DHSC for use in the NHS, with the option to expand the agreement.

This partnership with the DHSC reinforces Novacyt's existing support of the UK government's five pillar plan to increase testing for COVID-19. The contract is in addition to the Company's collaboration with AstraZeneca, GSK and the University of Cambridge, announced on 8 April 2020, where Novacyt is committed to ensure an effective workflow process within the facility for COVID-19 testing, as well as provide its COVID-19 test to generate results data.

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer of Novacyt, commented:

"Novacyt is committed to fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership with the UK's Department of Health and Social Care reinforces Novacyt's position as a leading supplier of COVID-19 tests to the NHS."

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

About COVID-19

Researchers at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and their collaborators have sequenced the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pathogen from patient samples and have found it to be genetically distinct from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus that caused an epidemic in 2002 and 2003, as well as from the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) virus that was detected in 2012.

