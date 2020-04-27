Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Bodo Uebber has joined Evercore Germany as the Chairman of its Supervisory Board, effective April 2020. In this role, he will work closely with Eduard Kostadinov, Head of Evercore's German Advisory business, and Walter Kuna, Vice Chairman.

Mr. Uebber was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Daimler between 2004 and 2019 where his responsibilities included Finance, Mergers Acquisitions and the Daimler's Financial Services business unit, including Digital Mobility Services. He held numerous senior leadership roles at and on behalf of Daimler, including Daimler Financial Services AG, BAIC Motor Corporation and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix. In addition to Daimler, Mr. Uebber was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus SE (formerly: EADS) between 2007 and 2012. He currently serves on the Supervisory Boards of Bertelsmann and Adidas.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's President and CEO, said, "Germany is an important market for the Firm and we are delighted to welcome Bodo to our team. His deep roots in the region and strong reputation will help strengthen our team's client relationships and help Evercore Germany grow. Bodo's record for excellence and integrity align well with our Core Values and we are confident he will be a very strong addition to the Firm."

Eduard Kostadinov, Senior Managing Director, added, "We are committed to bringing high quality, differentiated and independent advice to our clients. We are truly excited as Bodo brings significant industry expertise and invaluable insights as a senior leader of blue-chip organizations to our company. Bodo has successfully navigated the full array of strategic, financial and operational issues through the perspective of our clients."

Bodo Uebber commented, "Evercore is the leading global independent investment bank due to its unwavering focus on its clients, its deep expertise across products and sectors and the quality of its people. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm continue to advance on its growth path."

Mr. Uebber has a diploma in industrial engineering from the Karlsruhe University of Technology.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200426005063/en/

Contacts:

Business Contact: Eduard Kostadinov

+49.69.70799942



Media Contact: Dana Gorman

Abernathy MacGregor, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999



Investor Contact: Hallie Elsner Miller

Head of Investor Relations, Evercore

+917.386.7856