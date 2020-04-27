The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Transfer of AIFM

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

Transfer of AIFM

The Company is pleased to announce that, effective from close of business on 24 April 2020 and following the merger of Premier Asset Management Group plc and Miton Group plc, Premier Portfolio Managers Limited has replaced Miton Trust Managers Limited as the alternative investment fund manager (the "AIFM") of the Company.

Gervais Williams and Martin Turner will continue to be the portfolio managers to the Company.

The AIFM is a private limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, having its registered office at Eastgate Court, High Street, Guildford, Surrey, GU1 3DE.

The Company's website remains unchanged and is https://www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/the-diverse-income-trust-plc/

27 April 2020

For further information, please contact:

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited - Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1392 477500

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Sapna Shah Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2783

Tom Scrivens Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2648

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45