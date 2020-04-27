Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) -NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technologies company, is pleased to announce the recruitment of Marcus Laun as Vice President of Corporate Finance.

Mr. Laun will be filling a newly created position of VP of Corporate Finance working with the CEO, Clayton Moore. His duties will include developing and managing a global network of financial services partners and working closely with the newly formed Board of Advisors in managing the global nature of NetCents' opportunities. Additionally, the Board of NetCents has determined that developing an institutional investor-base will be a priority as it matures, Mr. Laun will be directly responsible for those relationships.

"Mr. Laun's experience in financial services will pave the way to building and growing the relationships and managing the inquiries that are coming to NetCents daily," stated Clayton Moore, Founder & CEO of NetCents Technology.

"Many things attracted me to the opportunity at NetCents, but mostly Clayton's vision and willingness to take calculated risk. NetCents is a payments technology company that pivoted into crypto, predicting that these technologies will change the way business is done. This story is a parallel to what Sandy Weill did back in the 1970s, where he used financial technology efficiencies to fund a Mergers and Acquisition spree that resulted in Shearson, which was acquired by American Express for $930 million and was the second-largest brokerage firm in the US. Seeing that technology was going to upend the status quo and positioning the Company accordingly, is what truly excites me about NetCents. Shearson, Lehman American Express was the first Financial Supermarket, and Clayton Moore is creating a Financial Supermarket but with a crypto backbone." Stated Marcus Laun.

"There is even a parallel with my own career and the bright future of NetCents. I was a Managing Director at Knight Capital Group, a company whose entire existence was spurred by a tidal change of brokerage commission decimalization. Knight ultimately rose to become the largest market maker in the North American market, based on having the most efficient trading systems in the industry," concluded Mr. Laun.

Mr. Laun has spent the past twenty years as a founding principal or senior advisor to over fifteen publicly and privately held companies. His experience includes advising and investing in an organic food brand company that sold for $250mm. Mr. Laun has also advised and raised capital for companies in the Solar, Wind, Oil and Gas, and Alternative Fuel industries.

Prior to his corporate and entrepreneurial endeavours, Mr. Laun worked as an Investment Banker rising to the position of Managing Director for Knight Capital Group, where he managed syndicates for over $500 million in financing. He has a BS in Hotel Management from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University.

NetCents is building a financial ecosystem which provides:

Exchange services for cryptocurrencies

Touchless consumer payments and merchant processing using cryptocurrency with software embedded in 5.6% of worldwide terminals

Credit card products that are cryptocurrency enabled

Fixed income products for individual investors

Invoicing and payment for SaaS and PaaS (software as a service and platform as a service) companies

White-label commercial banking solutions as a service for traditional banks

Management will continue to provide updates regarding new developments as they occur.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Sonja Bakgaard, Investor Relations: sonja.bakgaard@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54916