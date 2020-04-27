Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-04-27 08:46 CEST -- "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" (hereinafter - the Company) announces 12 months audited financial report and independent auditor's report for 2019. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 17 February 2020. During 2019, the Company earned EUR 4.44 million net audited profit. According to an independent property valuation, the value of real estate managed by subsidiaries of Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I increased by 19% over the year and reached EUR 59.22 million. Capitalica Asset Management, which manages Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, is engaged in the management of commercial real estate in the Baltic states. The investment management company was established in 2016. Its controlling stake (70%) is owned by one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups, SBA, with the remaining 30% of the shares owned by Mr Barštys' enterprise Fox Holdings. Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I is developing a complex of sustainable business centres Verde in Riga, near the city centre in the Skanste district. It also manages the business centre Kauno Dokas, which operates near the Neris river in Kaunas, the business centre 135 in Vilnius and the Luize shopping centre in Klaipeda. Among other investors, the pension funds managed by INVL Asset Management and the insurance company Bonum Publicum have also invested in Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I. Contact person: Andrius Barštys General director, Partner Cell phone.: +370 612 30260 E-mail: andrius.barstys@capitalica.lt Laisves pr. 3, LT04215 Vilnius, Lietuva www.capitalica.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771775