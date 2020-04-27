Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2020 | 09:05
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Municipal Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Municipal Bonds, 2020-04-28

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-012206SE00092694180.25 %1,000 +/- 500
2023-11-132311SE00109482401.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2025-05-12
2505
SE0011414010
1.00 %
1,000 +/- 500
2026-11-12
2611
SE0012569572
1.00 %
1,000 +/- 500

Settlement date 2020-04-30

Bids have to be entered by 12.00 on APR 28, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue 2206, 2311, 2505, and 2611.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 12.15 (CEST) ON APR 28, 2020


For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)