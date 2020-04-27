The "Facial Toilet Tissues Europe Report Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Facial Toilet Tissues Europe Report Database provides market consumption by product for 44 countries by each product by three time series (1997- 2020) and forecasts for 2021- 2028 2028-2046.

Countries covered include: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia Montenegro, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom. Other countries: Faeroe Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, Kosovo have data caveats due to local conditions.

The report and database provides information on market consumption in US$ by country by product by year and includes: Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance and Product Launch information.

Data includes: Market Consumption by individual Product Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.

This Regional Report Database will contain about 15,000 files, including:

1. Regional Summary Report (PDF)

2. Regional Summary Report (Word)

3. Data Pages: about 2,000

4. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 3,500 pages

5. Reference documents (PDF): 140

6. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160

7. Excel spreadsheets: about 3,500

8. 4 Access databases: about 3,500

9. Excel templates, Software tools utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents

10. Maps Diagrams: 150

Key Topics Covered:

FACIAL TOILET TISSUES EUROPE REPORT DATABASE

The Market for Facial Toilet Tissues in each country by Products Services.

The Facial Toilet Tissues Europe Report Database covers:

TIME SERIES: Historic from 2007, Forecast to 2028 2046. Data given at industry distribution channel service or product line level.

PRODUCTS MARKETS COVERED

FACIAL TOILET TISSUES

Facial and Toilet Tissues

Toilet Tissues

Facial Tissues

59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTERS

SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS

PRODUCT CONSUMPTION in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.

REGIONAL NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE SPREADSHEETS: Database tables Spreadsheets covering 103 Business Scenarios by Year. Regional Database tables Spreadsheets covering Historic Markets Market Forecast by Year. National Database tables Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country by Year From 2007, Forecast to 2028 2046.

FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS DATABASES: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios by Country by Year From 2007, Forecast to 2028 2046.

INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS DATABASES: 820 Database tables Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles Norms by Country by Year From 2007, Forecast to 2028 2046.

NATIONAL DATA by Country by Year.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf77v2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005255/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900