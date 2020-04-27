A doubling in revenues from MBE systems during FY19 compensated for a reduction in evaporator sales and supported an improvement in reported EBIT from €0.0m to €0.9m. Order cover for FY20 is good and management does not anticipate that the COVID-19 pandemic will affect deliveries for FY20 overall, although performance will be second-half weighted. We will leave our FY20 estimates unchanged until the detailed FY19 accounts are released at the end of April.

