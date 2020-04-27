The transformer-free products have a power range of 3-6 kW and efficiency of 97.8%. The Chinese manufacturer says the devices are designed to accurately match the voltage and phase of the grid sine wave AC waveform.Chinese inverter manufacturer Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology has unveiled the KSG-3000S~6000D string, grid-tied inverter series for residential and commercial solar rooftops. The company said the products have been designed to match the voltage and phase of the grid sine wave AC waveform. The transformer-free products have a power range of 3-6 kW and efficiency of 97.8% - rated ...

