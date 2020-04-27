Valmet to supply a fine paper making line with an extensive scope and a recovery boiler for Sun Paper Beihai mill in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply a fine papermaking line with stock preparation, an extensive scope of automation and a recovery boiler for Sun Paper in Beihai, China. Also, another stock preparation line for a different Sun Paper site will be supplied. The new high-capacity fine paper making line is designed to produce high-quality woodfree uncoated paper (WFU) grades, and the recovery boiler is designed for high power generation and environmental performance. The start-ups of the paper making line and the recovery boiler are scheduled for 2021.

The recovery boiler order was included in Valmet's first quarter and the paper making line order is included in Valmet's second quarter of 2020 orders received. The value of the orders will not be disclosed. The total value of orders of this type and delivery scope is typically around EUR 130-150 million.

Valmet's delivery is part of Sun Paper's new greenfield mill in Beihai, which will eventually have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually. The mill will be constructed in two phases over approximately five years.

"Our overall target of the project is to build a world-class mill. We wanted to choose advanced and reliable technology that is safe to operate. We chose Valmet based on the good cooperation in our previous projects. Valmet also met our targets well," says Fei Da, Recovery Island Project Manager, Sun Paper.

"Valmet is the number one supplier with the paper machines this wide and fast. Our good references with excellent start-ups have further strengthened our position. It is a real benefit to our customers that we can deliver complete paper making lines from stock preparation to winders. The key components and most of the engineering will be done in Finland, the rest locally in China. The workload is divided roughly half between Finland and China," says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

"With our proven boiler technology, we were able to meet our customer's tight requirements for high efficiency and low emissions. In this project we will utilize our global network, with a major part of the project management, manufacturing and purchases to be done locally in China and engineering in other Valmet locations," says Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President of Recovery Business Unit, Valmet.



Illustration of the Valmet paper making machine to be delivered to Sun Paper's new Beihai pulp and paper mill.

Illustration of the Valmet Recovery Boiler to be delivered to Sun Paper's new Beihai pulp and paper mill.

Details of the high-quality fine paper making line

Valmet's delivery comprises a complete fine paper making lineto parent roll handlingand two winderswith related air, chemicaland process systems, and start-up packages for spare parts, consumablesand paper machine clothing. Valmet's paper making line design focuses on machine runnability, which is one of the key factors in fine paper making.

The stock preparation delivery for PM 1 includes stock lines for softwood, hardwood and BCTMP, stock mixing and an approach flow system. The stock preparation delivery for PM 39 at a different site is very similar to the delivery for PM 1.

The extensive automation package includes Valmet DNAdistributed control system with process, machine and drive controls and conditioning monitoring. Also, wet end analyzersand Valmet IQquality management system with profilers are included. With these automation solutions, the entire production process and the end-product quality can be optimized for maximized business results.

The 11,150-mm-wide (wire) machine produces wood free uncoated paper grades in the basis weight range of 50-100 g/m2. The design speed of the machine is 1,800 m/min, and it will produce 500,000 tonnes paper annually.

Details of the high-efficiency recovery boiler

Valmet's delivery also includes a new high-power recovery boiler with a capacity of 4,600 tDS/d (tonnes dry solids a day). The recovery boiler has multiple high-power features, including multi-stage preheating of feedwater and heat recovery from flue and vent gases to combustion air. The boiler is designed to burn mill's odorous non-condensable gases and to fulfill tight emission regulations. The multilevel air system helps to optimize the combustion? to reach low NOx and SO 2 levels.

Information about the customer Sun Paper

Sun Paper is one of the subsidiaries of Shandong Sun Holdings Group, which was founded in 1982. Currently Sun Paper has two mills in China's Shandong province with around 4 million tonnes/year of paper and board capacity and 1.3 million tonnes/year of wood pulp capacity. The company also operates a mill in Laos with a 300,000 tonnes/year dissolving pulp line and a 400,000 tonnes/year recycled pulp line. In July 2019, Sun Paper established a wholly owned subsidiary, Guangxi Sun Paper, to build an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, tel. +8613801795775

Mika Ollikainen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 45 271 1711

Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President, Recovery Business Unit, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 769 8154

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com , www.twitter.com/valmetglobal