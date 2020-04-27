EXCHANGE NOTICE 27 APRIL 2020 SHARES THE SHARES OF AFARAK GROUP PLC REMAINS ON THE OBSERVATION SEGMENT The Supreme Administrative Court of Finland has on April 24, 2020 given its decision related to Darko Koncar's obligation to make a takeover bid for the shares in Afarak Group Plc and the matters related to the penalty payment. No right to appeal was given to Darko Koncar. The decisions made by the Finnish Financial Supervision Authority on February 21, 2018 and July 9, 2018 are therefore final. Afarak Group Plc has on April 27, 2020 disclosed a stock exchange release concerning the matter. The Financial Supervisory Authority has published press release on the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland on April 27, 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki has transferred the shares of Afarak Group Plc to the Observation segment on 31 January, 2018 on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 (iv)). The grounds (2.2.8.2 (iv)) for transferring the shares of Afarak Group Plc to the Observation segment in still valid. In addition, the company has on April 27, 2020 been transferred to Observation segment on the grounds of the rule 2.2.8.2 (vii). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article iv: "the company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company". Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article vii: "any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its security". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260