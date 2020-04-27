YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Announces Development Completion of Disney VR Game, Two New Titles and a Focus on Consumer-Based VR Initiatives

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Arkave Studios team has completed the development phase of the previously announced game "Mickey Mouse and the Golden Heart". The Company would also like to state a new strategy focused on consumer-based content for gaming and corporate training.

The Company has recently finished the development of two other gaming titles in Virtual Reality: "Romans from Mars" in association with Liquid Media Group ("Nasdaq: YVR") and a new title, not announced before as requested by the client, for an animation title being currently broadcasted by Cartoon Network in the USA and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Canada.

"The location-based entertainment industry has recently been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with most locations being closed, worldwide. But it's important to have new content ready to go, so when this unprecedented calamity is finally over, we will have great content waiting for people looking for a distraction and a sense of normality. We are in direct conversations with our clients and malls partners that are preparing a post-COVID plan of action"- stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation. "Part of these discussion include the possibility of bringing virtual experiences directly to consumers."

Arkave Studios and YDreams Global, have been responsible for seventeen Virtual Reality games and experiences for clients such as Coca-Cola, Shell, Cisco, McLaren and the University of British Columbia.

Recent studies by market research companies indicate Virtual Reality as one of the key sectors seeing growth opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic and renowned publications as "The Guardian" report the increase in popularity of the consumption of virtual experiences during the Covid-19 crisis and a change of consumption habit that should change the growth rate of new technologies like Virtual and Augmented Reality after the pandemic has passed.

Sectors of Gaming and Education/Training are among the sectors identified as a probable increase in the growth rate.

As a result of this new reality, YDX would like to announce the expansion of the Arkave Studio's initiatives for content development, both for gaming and corporate/enterprise training. At the same time, the Company will seek to make leadership changes and expanding its salesforce to include a broader representation of its services and geographic markets.

The Company will focus on the creation of content with the potential to be consumed directly from homes as well in entertainment centers. The YDX team has started conversations with clients with the intention to further develop the current games to be adapted as a consumer-based content, but also looks forward to starting the development of its own new consumer-based titles developed by the Arkave Studios team.

YDX is making these changes at a time of unprecedented challenge for its clients. New content, titles and game customizations are core to their success, fueling the need for transformation and continuous innovation. Digital disruption is blurring traditional industry lines, making immersive and dynamic experiences an imperative. This disruption and other changes are happening at the intersection of reality and virtual experience.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following three divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is an interactive entertainment event that celebrates the video game universe. Designed for gamers, families and fans of all ages, this Festival is a fusion of culture, entertainment and fun through Interactive Exhibits, Game Arenas, eSports Tournaments, high impact collective experiences, among other fun activities, all brought together in one large exhibition style event.

Although the project represents a growing trend and focus on creative VR projects for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics at this moment from the project are not material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recent completed projects and those in the Company's current pipeline.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "probable", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, including: material adverse consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; unanticipated changes in laws, regulations or other industry standards affecting the business of the Company; the effects of general economic and other factors beyond the control of the Company, and other matters that may occur in the future. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

