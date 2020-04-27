Nintex Process Automation Event - ProcessFest 2020 - Goes Online 12 May

90-minute free virtual process management and automation event to accelerate digital transformation

LONDON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced it has taken Nintex ProcessFest 2020, the company's signature event, online to virtually accelerate digital transformation across every commercial and government organisation.

Nintex is committed to improving the way people work and is helping more than 8,000 organisations today deploy process apps faster to improve customer experiences and remote worker productivity - all with powerful and easy-to-use Nintex Process Platform solutions. These software solutions include areas like: digital workflows and forms to streamline and improve the quality of repetitive work, robotic process automation (RPA bots) to automate repetitive analytical tasks, DocGen and e-signatures to digitally accelerate approvals, and easily generated process maps to drive understanding, standardising, and to identify areas that would benefit from automation and much more.

The 90-minute virtual event will be hosted in the EMEA region on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. BST. To register, visit https://www.nintex.com/processfest2020/. All virtual Nintex ProcessFest attendees will gain access to more than 25 hours of valuable on-demand keynotes and breakout sessions from the top scoring sessions at Nintex's most recent customer and partner ProcessFest event.

Attendees will hear directly from Nintex CEO Eric Johnson about the importance of understanding and continually improving business processes and driving organisational-wide efficiencies with automation. Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker will share the latest technology innovations, while Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo will cover customer success programs available to every member of the Nintex community.

Recent Innovations in the Nintex Process Platform

Workflow, RPA & Process Map Templates - Nintex now offers more than 100 downloadable, free online templates specific to COVID-19, remote work, business continuity and more, available in the Nintex Process Gallery. Every week new templates are added to help organisations expedite business process management and all types of automation.

Process Checklists - Nintex Promapp includes new checklist capabilities that empower process experts to automate processes without technical barriers, while improving the overall management of their organisation's business processes with better communication, collaboration and compliance across teams.

Enterprise Grade RPA - Nintex RPA Central, the company's new enterprise-class RPA offering introduced in January 2020 provides end-users with a sophisticated, centralised location to orchestrate, administer and secure RPA bots. RPA Central delivers advanced role-based security and control features, giving users access to the power of Nintex RPA while ensuring that IT and operations professionals have full control.

Cloud Workflows - Nintex Workflow Cloud includes valuable new features like easy testing of workflows as they are built to help workflow designers ensure their workflows are correctly configured before publishing. Workflow designers can also activate "task authentication" features to require the person assigned to execute a task to first log into Nintex Workflow Cloud, ensuring that only authorised users may take that action.

Integrated Workflows & Botflows - Nintex Gateway, a super valuable new set of capabilities within Nintex Workflow Cloud, provides two-way, drag-and-drop interaction between workflows and RPA software bots. Nintex subscription-based workflow customers now have access to RPA bots as part of their updated service entitlements.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: +1 (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaPjrESSHKM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg