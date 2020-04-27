MasterStream ERP Helps MAXAIR Automate Their Quoting In Response To Covid-19 Demand

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / MasterStream ERP (www.masterstreamerp.com), the makers of leading quote-to-cash automation software for telecom providers, master agents and agents, today announced that it is joining the fight with Bio-Medical Devices Intl. MAXAIR division to automate their medical equipment quoting and ordering to accelerate the distribution of critical lifesaving medical personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to abate the COVID-19 spread.

The MAXAIR Systems brand is today's innovative leader in respiratory protection, and is steadily establishing a path towards setting the new standard in airborne and contact contaminant protection.

"We were aware of MasterStream and their ability to automate complex quoting," said Jake Herbert, COO and General Counsel. "We reached out to the team at MasterStream because we knew they dealt with some of the most complex product quoting configurations through their work in telecom. Our partnership will increase our efficiency in quoting so we can focus on fulfilling the demand for our MAXAIR products. Our focus is to help protect the front-line workers that are in the fight against this epidemic."

MasterStream ERP is a telecom-centric Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider that serves businesses with intelligent software and process solutions, streamlining the business functions within the telecom sales process. The ability to automate quoting in the Medical Equipment field was a natural pivot from their telecom-centric quoting service. The complex nature of equipment dependencies often leaves solution providers without an out of the box solution. Within MasterStream's quoting engine, all complex products are able to be automated no matter what the product code or SKU.

"We're honored to have been asked to help MAXAIR automate their quoting. We could have never imagined that our quote to order expertise would allow us to contribute in a cause such as this, but the time has come and our team is eager to make an impact," said Steve Roberts, CEO of MasterStream. "When we realized we can do our part to help the front-line healthcare workers stay safe while protecting all of us, we pulled all stops to get this platform built very quickly."

About Bio-Medical Devices Intl. and MAXAIR

Bio-Medical Devices Intl, Inc. is a recognized leader in providing powered air purifying respirators.

(PAPRs) for various environments as healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, bio-research labs, and industrial markets. MAXAIR® Systems provides a turn-key solution for combined respiratory and contact protection for applications requiring protection against particulate contaminants. Durable Systems, low cost disposable Face and Head Covers, and Accessories, even the unique MAXAIR CART for mobile deployment, security, and storage, all provide a comprehensive solution across numerous markets and applications.

MAXAIR PAPRs (Powered Air Purifying Respirators) are leading edge Integrated Helmet designs that eliminate the need for long air tubes connecting to large belt mounted blower units. This results in increased safety during use, greater maneuverability, less decon time and effort, more user comfort and convenience, and lower long-term operational costs.

About MasterStream ERP

MasterStream ERP is committed to becoming the leading provider of quote-to-cash software solutions for the telecom industry and to eliminate the time-consuming processes, complexity, and errors associated with the telecom supply chain between providers, agents, sub-agents, and customers. This commitment continues to be the driving force behind all new development of our MasterStream automation system and continues to sustain our position as the leading provider of automation solutions within the telecom industry. Visit www.masterstreamerp.com to learn more.

