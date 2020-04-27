The "Regulatory Report: Product Notification Fee Cancelled in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This regulatory report provides a wealth of information relating to France's current laws regulating electronic cigarettes, which are complex and many.

In addition to an overview of the numerous restrictions that are currently in place, this report also provides a number of recent updates to the regulatory landscape, including the recent fee cancellation for product notification and proposal to further regulate e-liquids.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Regulatory Landscape National Regulatory Framework Age Restrictions Product Restrictions Labelling Packaging Obligation to Notify Retail Channels Restriction Public Usage Advertising Marketing Tax Sanctions Relevant Laws Relevant Bodies

