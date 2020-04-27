



TOKYO, Apr 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected as "Most Honored Company" and has been ranked first place overall in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector of "The All-Japan Executive Team", released by the US financial information magazine "Institutional Investor". This selection is based on Eisai's being ranked first place in "Best CEOs" and "Best CFOs", respectively, in the sector.This survey is a ranking of the world-famous financial information magazine "Institutional Investor" that selects Japanese companies that perform outstanding IR activities by sector based on the votes of institutional investors and analysts around the world. In 2020, almost 350 investors and analysts from 189 securities firms and financial institutions voted. Eisai is highly praised for its high-quality IR activities such as investor conferences and proactive initiatives for ESG, while CEO Haruo Naito is highly praised for his credibility, quality of communication, and leadership.For details, please refer to the "Institutional Investor" website: https://bit.ly/35gaVgoEisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. In order to realize this philosophy, the Company will respect the rights of shareholders and investors, ensure fairness and transparency of management, and engage in IR activities that contribute to the enhancement of corporate value.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. As a global pharmaceutical company, our mission extends to patients around the world through working with key stakeholders to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.comSource: EisaiCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.