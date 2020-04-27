Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906849 ISIN: FR0000133308 Ticker-Symbol: FTE 
Tradegate
27.04.20
11:50 Uhr
11,375 Euro
+0,135
+1,20 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,31511,33012:24
11,32011,32512:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN
ADTRAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADTRAN INC8,750+1,16 %
ORANGE SA11,375+1,20 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,73
Hebel: 6,50
mit moderatem Hebel