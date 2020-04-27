Partnership to evaluate and test SDN-based programming for next-gen fiber access networks

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, announced today it has signed a joint development project with Orange as part of its Access Renewal and Evolution Strategy (ARES) program. The partnership is focused on the application of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology to fixed fiber access networks.

"For Orange, the evolution of our Fixed Access Optical Network represents a challenge and opportunity as we look to extend the range and reach of our networks," said Christian Gacon, Orange Vice President, Wireline Networks Infrastructure. "We are delighted to begin this development with ADTRAN, based on the company's leadership in developing Software-Defined Access Network architecture and our combined vision for how the fiber access network should evolve. This work will ensure that Orange can maximize the fiber broadband opportunity, create new business models and deliver an enriched service experience for our customers. This development program underscores our commitment to being a leader in each segment of the network."

With a goal of building the best network to support Orange's fiber access network expansion, the companies will focus on the following efforts:

Create a roadmap for Orange's possible introduction of a Software-Defined management architecture.

Ensure network elements can integrate with Third Party management, control and/or orchestration platforms and with other network devices.

Secure conformity to Orange's current and future engineering rules for GPON and XGS-PON architecture.

The ultimate goal of the partnership is to investigate, test and propose solutions that enable Orange to improve performance, shorten time-to-market for new services while reducing energy consumption in the network, and ultimately reduce costs. This partnership will result in comprehensive architecture studies, technical requirements for the next generation of network nodes, cost models, prototype evaluations, field trials and preparation for potential field rollout within the Orange network.

"Orange is committed to building a next-generation, software-defined access network that will serve as a foundation for the next wave of innovative residential and commercial business services," said Dr. Eduard Scheiterer, ADTRAN Senior Vice President of Research and Development. "ADTRAN shares Orange's commitment to innovation, service quality and building networks the way they should be built. We are helping operators across the world, like Orange, create the open, scalable and flexible network foundations that will support growth for the next several decades."

