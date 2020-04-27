Fortum Continues Operation & Maintenance Cooperation in Hydropower With Maintpartner (part of Caverion) in Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor news

HELSINKI, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortum extends its operation and maintenance partnership with Maintpartner (part of Caverion) for its thirteen hydropower plants by two years. Maintpartner has been providing the service since 2013. The value of the contract will not be disclosed.

Maintpartner is responsible for the local operation and maintenance of Fortum's hydropower plants along the Oulujoki and Emäjoki rivers in the north, and in Imatra region in eastern Finland, as well as the engineering, implementation and commissioning assignments related to the renewal and maintenance projects at the plants. The continuous development of operations is based, among other things, on jointly developed roadmaps and on dynamic preventive maintenance.

"We are pleased to continue to develop our hydropower business together with Maintpartner / Caverion. The service concept related to hydropower plants is currently in a very interesting stage of development, and we expect the ongoing integration of the companies to clearly benefit also Fortum in the future," says Markku Nivalainen, Fortum's Regional Director responsible for the Finnish hydropower plants.

"We are really pleased with Fortum's decision to continue working together. Solid foundation for cooperation has been laid already at Maintpartner. In Caverion's reforming Industrial Solutions division, hydropower is one of the areas where both parties have an established, vast expertise and advanced capabilities to offer. The combination will become one of the strongest service providers in Finland, which was also an important selection criterion for Fortum," says Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion's Industrial Solutions Division.

Fortum is a leading clean energy company that develops and provides solutions for customers in the areas of electricity, heat, cooling and resource efficiency.

In addition to hydropower, Maintpartner operates and maintains several of Fortum's district heating networks in Finland and Poland, as well as thermal power plants in Finland.

Industrial customers are one of Caverion's most important customer segments. Read more about our services for industrial customers.

Image: Fortum / Pyhäkoski hydropower plant, Oulujoki, Finland

Further information:

Elina Engman,

Vice President, Industrial Solutions, Caverion

elina.engman@caverion.com

tel. +358-50-351-4673

Lotta Kinnunen

Communications Manager, Maintpartner (part of Caverion)

lotta.kinnunen@maintpartner.com

tel. +358-50-408-0583

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/fortum-continues-operation---maintenance-cooperation-in-hydropower-with-maintpartner--part-of-caveri,c3097462

The following files are available for download: