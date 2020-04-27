The "Top Brands Pricing Report: Specialist Products Increase in the UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a highly detailed analysis of the changes to the product offering and brand landscape, along with benchmarking data by brand and product category. It focuses on brand engagement, the change in products, trend identification and discussion relating to price trends and changes.

Within the top brands in the UK market, products are entering and leaving, while there has also been evidence of price reduction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Brands and Categories

4. Product Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Product Benchmarking

Companies Mentioned

Betteryou

Canavape

Carun

CBDLife

Cibdol

Holland Barrett

Improve Me

Peng

PharmaHemp

Vitality CBD

