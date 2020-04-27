The "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.1%. Neurostimulation Neuromodulation Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, Neurostimulation Neuromodulation Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$339.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$405.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Neurostimulation Neuromodulation Devices will reach a market size of US$527.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices: Largest Product Segment

Biomaterials to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Application

US and Europe Dominate the Market, Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

High Incidence of Brain Disorders and Nerve Injuries: Primary Market Driver

EXHIBIT 1: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

EXHIBIT 2: Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

EXHIBIT 3: Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group

EXHIBIT 4: Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Classification of Nerve Injuries

Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders

EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Intensified Research Activity Across Various Neural Disciplines Induces Additional Optimism

Stem Cell Therapy: A Promising Avenue for Nerve Repair and Regeneration

New Biomaterials Pave the Way for Innovative Neurodegeneration Therapies

Role of Nerve Conduits in the Treatment of Peripheral Nerve Injury

Innovative Nerve Conduits from Stryker

Technological Advancements and Product Innovations A Key Growth Driver

Neurostimulation Allows Paralyzed People to Regain Leg Movement

Neurostimulator to Treat Neurological Conditions

Micro-Implantable Solution for Neurostimulation

Parasym Device for Neurostimulation

Boston Scientific's Spinal Cord Stimulation Improves Quality of Life

Intellis Platform Presents Smallest Implantable Neurostimulator

Innovation in Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's Disease

Innovations in Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain

Smart Neuromodulation: The Combination of AI and Neuromodulation Technologies

New Dynamic Lead Interface Design for Neurostimulator Devices

Wireless SCS Neuromodulation Therapy: An Alternative to Traditional SCS System

Select Recent Approvals of Neuro-stimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

Select Launches in Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Market

Select Launches in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Market

Select Neurostimulation Devices in Clinical Trials

Select Neuromodulation Devices in Clinical Trials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

