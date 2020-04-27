Lombard Capital PLC - Temporary Suspension

27 April 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Suspension of trading and acquisition update

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that they have requested a suspension of the Company's trading on AQSE Growth Market following a period of fluctuations in the share price.

As mentioned in our announcement of 1 April 2020 the Company was looking to acquire its first Waste and Recycling asset. This acquisition was agreed on Friday and we will make a full announcement on the details as required by the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers. Following this announcement, we will seek restoration to trading in the shares.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 0203 772 0021