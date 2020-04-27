Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Added Capital Inc. ("Added Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in anticipation of the closing of two three-cornered amalgamations (the "Amalgamations") to be completed by and among Added Capital and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Red Light Holland Financing Inc. ("Finco") and Red Light Holland Debt Inc. ("Debtco"), Added Capital has effected a change of its name to "Red Light Holland Corp." The Amalgamations, which remain subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and receipt of all applicable regulatory and other approvals, is expected to result in a reverse takeover of Added Capital by the shareholders of Finco and Debtco.

About Added Capital Inc.

Added Capital Inc. is a Toronto-based financial advisory firm and merchant bank focused on small cap and microcap public companies and private companies, with a specialization in mergers and acquisitions, merchant banking investments and financial restructurings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the proposed Amalgamations and expectations about whether the proposed Amalgamations will be consummated (including whether conditions to the consummation of the foregoing will be satisfied). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as required by applicable laws. Furthermore, all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

