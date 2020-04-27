The Pixel Named Adobe Digital Experience Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

BRISTOL, England, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pixel has announced it has been recognised as the 2020 Adobe Digital Experience Delivery Quality Commercial Partner of the Year in EMEA. Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards honour companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success.

The Adobe Digital Experience Delivery Quality Partner of the Year Awards are given to partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance and investment in technical enablement, quality and customer satisfaction, thought leadership and innovation, and promotion of the Adobe ecosystem.

"This is an incredible honour, and one that we do not take lightly. We work relentlessly to ensure that we are the very best at what we do, putting customers and projects first at all times, going the extra mile to ensure that client satisfaction is not just achieved, but surpassed," commented Stephen Leyton, Managing Director, The Pixel. "To be recognised for those attributes and that tireless commitment means the world to us. Thank you to Adobe, and most importantly to every one of our commerce clients who have enabled us to achieve such a high level of service and recognition."

Katy Wilson, Strategic Alliances EMEA, Adobe, said: "In order to compete and win in today's rapidly evolving commerce landscape, merchants need a partner that understands their business goals and that can deliver exceptional, customised experiences. The Pixel has been working with Magento and now Adobe since 2009 and continuously demonstrate the technical ability, commitment to quality and market focus that we look for in a partner and this year we would like to recognise their achievements. Thank you to the team for their hard work year in and year out."

Historically unveiled at Summit and Magento Imagine, Adobe's partner awards were shared virtually this year, aligned with the Summit online experience. The awards lineup featured an expanded list of solution and technology partners across both enterprise and commercial customer segments.

About The Pixel

The Pixel, established in 2001, is a Gold Adobe Solution Partner providing design, development, integration, hosting and support for ecommerce businesses. Winner of the Magento Spirit of Excellence Award 2018, the company is one of the UK's leading Magento Commerce development agencies. The Pixel take pride in forging long-lasting partnerships with clients and are passionate about helping to fulfill their ambitions. https://www.thepixel.com/

