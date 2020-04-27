Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.: Lamperd Less Lethal Receiving Orders for COVID19 Coronavirus Protection Products Including Washable Face Masks and a First Responder Extraction Shield

First Mask and Shield Orders Already Filled, Follow-Up Orders In Production



SARNIA,ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTC PINK:LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, is receiving orders and payments for products to help prevent the spread of the COVID19 Coronavirus and other infectious diseases. Lamperd has already completed and shipped its first order for a new Protective Face Mask which is washable and therefore reusable. Follow-up Face Mask orders and payments have also been received from buyers in Canada and internationally. These orders are now in production and will be shipped immediately upon completion.

Additionally, Lamperd is manufacturing a special Extraction Shield for first responders which can help protect them from contamination when they handle potentially COVID19 Coronavirus infected persons in close quarters such as police vehicles, ambulances or small rooms. The Extraction Shield is also designed to afford strong physical protection from violent or unstable persons. Numerous orders and payments have already been received for Lamperd Extraction Shields from law enforcement. Photos and detailed information on the Lamperd Protective Face Masks and the Extraction Shield can be found on the company website at this direct link: https://lamperdlesslethal.com/products/.

The Lamperd Extraction Shield is ideally sized and shaped to help prevent broken ribs and other common injuries or bodily fluid contamination while transferring unstable persons to and from police cars, ambulances or other tight spaces. The Extraction Shield is made of strong, clear polycarbonate to allow clear vision and is equipped with padded handles. Especially important is the arm handle which will flexibly move in and out in response to pressure to help prevent broken ribs as can happen with other rigid handle shields. The Lamperd Extraction Shield has a total weight of only 3.5 lbs and can be employed using only one arm.

Lamperd Protective Face Masks are made to guidelines from Johns Hopkins Medicine and incorporate a military spec 1 inch wide Velcro closure neck strap that makes them much more comfortable and durable to wear for long periods as opposed to most other mask designs. These masks are made of 100% blended cotton materials and therefore are washable and reuseable for extended periods. Lamperd masks are available in a variety of colors to suit user preferences and all bear the Lamperd Less Lethal company logo to identify their source. The company's long established specialized police clothing division is well equipped and staffed with skilled personnel to handle large orders for masks from any part of the world. Lamperd masks are available to anyone through the company's network of international distributors.

CEO Barry Lamperd stated, "We are doing everything in our power to help police and other first responders remain safe from the dangers they face on a daily basis, including the risk of infection by the Coronavirus pandemic in every part of the world today. Our first shipment of Protective Face Masks has gone out for law enforcement use in Canada and more are being manufactured at our extensive facility in Sarnia, Ontario in response to follow-up orders received from buyers in Canada and abroad. We have also been receiving orders to manufacture and ship our Extraction Shields to police agencies. We have put a great deal of research work into designing these Extraction Shields in order to make them the most useful, versatile and safest products of their kind available anywhere. Lamperd Less Lethal has the products and the capability to supply what is needed to keep our vital first responders safe in this most difficult time."

About the Company

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com.

