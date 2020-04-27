The "Assessment of Germany's Beer Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights key dynamics of the global and Germany's beer market. The growing opportunity in the sector along with challenges has been investigated. The initiatives and performance of key players including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bitburger Braugruppe, Krombacher Brauerei and Weihenstephan Brewery has been examined. The current market scenario has also been studied. The report contains latest views and opinions of industry leaders.

Growing at a CAGR of 2.4%, it is projected that the global beer market will reach approximately USD 636 billion by 2020.

Five brewery groups account for approximately 60% of the total global beer production. Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewery in the world and in 2018, produced 567 million hectolitres of beer, which represented 29.8% of the total global production.

Product innovation in the beer industry worldwide is on the high. The beer industry is experiencing a growing demand for diverse beer products and changing global taste preferences. It is projected that growing at a CAGR of 2.4%, the global beer market will reach approximately USD 636.7 billion by 2020.

Germany is the second-largest consumer of beer in Europe preceded by Russia and followed by the UK, Spain, Italy, Poland and France. There were an estimated 14,000 breweries and more than 6,000 beer brands in Germany in 2018, and this was expected to rise due to many craft breweries and other speciality brewers coming up. Most of the breweries in Germany are located in Berlin and Brandenburg.

In 2018, Germany was the top beer producing nation in the EU, producing 8.3 billion litres of beer which is 21% of the total beer produced in the EU. Due to the rising health awareness, particularly among younger consumers, currently one in 15 beers consumed in Germany is non-alcoholic.

The analysts believe that the outlook for the German beer market is bright, without taking into account the impact of COVID-19. Craft and premium specialty beer segment is expected to grow, but the growth is to remain organic. Non-alcoholic beer and beer mixes are expected to see growth due to health and wellness trend.

Key Topics Covered

1. Analyst Opinion

2. Global Beer Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Performance Statistics

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market Challenges

2.5 Market Outlook

2.6 Industry Speak

3. Germany Beer Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Performance Statistics

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Challenges

3.5 Market Outlook

3.6 Industry Speak

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev

4.2 Bitburger Braugruppe

4.3 Krombacher Brauerei

4.4 Weihenstephan Brewery

5. List of Charts and Graphs

5.1 Global Beer Production (2010-2018, billion hectolitres)

5.2 Global Beer Production by Players (2018, million hectolitres)

5.3 Global Beer Production by Region (2018, million hectoliters)

5.4 Global Beer Production by Region (2017, million hectoliters)

5.5 Beer Production in the EU by Country (2018, %,)

5.6 Global Beer Consumption, by Country (2016, billion liters)

5.7 Global Beer Consumption by Region (2014, %)

5.8 Global per capita Beer Consumption by Leading Countries (2015, liters)

5.9 Global per capita Beer Consumption by Leading Countries (2014, liters)

5.10 Global Leading Beer Companies Sales (2019, billion USD)

5.11 Global Brand Value of Top 10 Beer Brands (2016, million USD)

5.12 Global Beer Market Player Wise Market Share (2014, %)

5.13 Germany Beer Production (2013-2017, million hectolitres)

5.14 Germany Per Capita Beer Consumption (2010- 2018, liters)

5.15 Germany Sales Volume of Taxed Beer (2010-2019, 1,000 hectolitres)

5.16 Germany Taxed Beer Sales by State (2019, hectolitres)

5.17 Leading Buyer Countries for Beer Exports from Germany, based on Export Value (2018, 1.000 euros)

5.18 Export Volume of Beer from Germany (2010-2019,1,000 hectolitres)

6. Research Methodology

