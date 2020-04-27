AQSE Growth Market (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 27-Apr-2020 / 13:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 1:08pm 27/04/2020 following the release of the company announcement. Lombard Capital plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: LCAP ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 60494 EQS News ID: 1030327 End of Announcement EQS News Service

