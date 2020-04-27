Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Route1 Inc., (OTCQB: ROIUF) ("the Company"), an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. CEO of the Company, Tony Busseri, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the release of the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, which showcased successful back-to-back quarters. Busseri noted that the Company's third and fourth quarter financial reports include approximately $700,000 of EBITDA and $2.75 million in gross profit, as well as positive net income. "It also reflects the power of our new business model," shared Busseri, noting that the Company's strategy includes expansion and diversification through acquisition. "I think Q3 and Q4 were fantastic quarters that site the power of the new integrated data model we have," said Busseri.

Jolly then asked about the impact of COVID-19 in regards to the Company's MobiKEY sales. Busseri described MobiKEY as, "The un-VPN approach to secure remote access or teleworking," and shared that the technology has increased in demand given the current pandemic. "We've been a go-to solution in a lot of cases with our federal government in Washington, but also on the enterprise side," said Busseri. "In estimate, the growth has been nearly 4,000 more MobiKEY subscribers that are paying, and they're generating around $2.2 million in annualized sales," shared Busseri.

"Q2 will be a much better reflection of what this new larger base of revenue looks like on a quarterly basis, and Q3 even more so," said Busseri.

"What can you share with us about the overall impact of COVID-19 on your business operations for Q1 and Q2?" asked Jolly. Busseri shared that the pandemic will likely change the way companies conduct business going forward as teleworking and remote access solutions continue to remain in high demand. While the Company's MobiKEY technology has resulted in increased sales, Busseri did note that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the delivery of some rugged-device shipments and may result in the deferment of some of their license plate recognition provisioning projects.

"I think we are one of the businesses, Everett, that good, bad, or otherwise, we've been a net beneficiary of COVID-19. It's a real shame that this is how people are getting to know the power of our business model and the technologies we bring to the table," said Busseri. "There's often catalysts that allow you to break through and in this case COVID-19 has been that breakthrough moment for MobiKEY," closed Busseri.

To hear Tony Busseri's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7566843-route1-inc-discusses-its-role-in-the-high-demand-for-teleworking-and-remote-access-solutions-dur

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile, is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 509 1496

tony.busseri@route1.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2020 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, price and liquidity of the common shares, expected financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, and development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past performance is not guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results as an indication of future results.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54925