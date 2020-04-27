Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC PINK: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company) is pleased to announce that Torridon Investments Research LLC ("Torridon") recently published its equity analyst research report entitled, 'QMC Quantum Minerals Inc. (TSXV: QMC) - the Next low-cost Lithium and Rare Earths producer in a Safe-Haven Jurisdiction'. Torridon is a BVI-based company headquartered in Budapest, Hungary providing investment research & advisory, wealth management and private banking services focusing on a client base in Central and Eastern Europe. Torridon's research subscription base consists of approximately 50 institutional clients, 2,000 private (high-net worth individuals) and small business clients totaling US$18.5-billion of assets under management.

Torridon's research report on QMC was written and produced by Rába Zoltán Tamás - Head of Trading & Research, Chief Economist and from Svetlana Ivanova - Equity Analyst, Commodities & Biotechnology. Torridon's market philosophy: "We are sceptic and critical thinkers. We never assume and always ask. This faculty of ours made us to develop an unorthodox approach to the markets as we believe in the non-Efficient Markets Hypothesis. Thus we recognise the importance of the human element in market behaviour and see markets as naturally irrational as the humans that move them. Therefore, our primary analytical tool is technical analysis and behavioural economics. We also employ classic fundamental analysis, but only after actual price action justified our interest in a given investment."

The QMC report is currently available to view, or to download, from QMC's website - www.qmcminerals.com or upon written request from Torridon:

The opinions expressed in the Research Report referenced above are the true opinions of the analyst about QMC and its industry. Any "forward looking statements" are Torridon's best estimates and opinions based upon information that is publicly available and that analysts believe to be correct but have not independently verified with respect to truth or correctness. There is no guarantee that the analyst's forecasts will materialize. Actual results will likely vary. The analysts and Torridon Investments Research LLC do not own any shares of QMC, do not make a market or offer shares for sale of QMC, and do not have any investment banking business with QMC. Although the Company has paid a fee to Torridon to subsidize the high costs of research and monitoring (just as fees are paid to bond-rating agencies and auditors for their opinions), the Company is not responsible for the content, accuracy or timelines contained in an analyst's report and the fee was not dependent on the opinion provided. In addition, readers should be aware, and are cautioned, that opinions, estimates, or forecasts contained in research analyst reports are not subject to the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101") and have not received any endorsement or approval by QMC. As such, QMC does not imply or in any way represent that any of the reports, opinions, estimates, or forecasts regarding QMC made by research analysts complies with NI 43-101 or represent the opinions or beliefs of QMC or its management or representatives. In addition to information filed by QMC as found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), readers should only refer to the technical report(s) of QMC relating to its projects for information about the projects prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine Project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

