Montag, 27.04.2020

WKN: A1H9DR ISIN: MHY2745C1021 Ticker-Symbol: G7L 
Tradegate
27.04.20
15:34 Uhr
2,595 Euro
-0,019
-0,73 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2020 | 15:05
Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

As announced on April 1, 2020, the Board of Golar LNG Partners LP ("the Partnership") (NASDAQ: GMLP) has approved a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $0.0202 per common and general partner unit. This cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2020 to all common and general partner unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2020.

A cash distribution of $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit (NASDAQ: GMLPP) for the period from February 15, 2020 through May 14, 2020 has also been declared. This will be payable on May 15, 2020 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as at May 8, 2020.

Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
April 27, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

