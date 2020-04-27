ClareMedica Health Partners: ClareMedica Practices Throughout Florida Remain Open During Covid-19 Crisis

Company's Health Care Heroes Make Access to Care a Top Priority for ClareMedica Patients

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC ("ClareMedica") one of Florida's premier health care organizations focused on the delivery of primary care to seniors, announced today that its wholly owned practices in Florida continue to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis in order to ensure that patients have continued access to care.

"ClareMedica is staffed by teams of health care heroes and all of us want our patients to know that they will have continued access to care during this period of uncertainty," stated Roberto Palenzuela, Chief Executive Officer of ClareMedica. Palenzuela continued, "now more than ever we want them to know that we're here for them, they are not alone, and our practices around the state remain open. Not only for questions and issues regarding COVID-19, but also for other pressing health related matters such hypertension, diabetes, or COPD, that cannot go unmonitored or untreated. Patients should not be afraid to present themselves at the practice with these, or other health related issues, and can make use of our telehealth services if they feel more comfortable doing so."

"The bottom line is that our patients will get access to the health care they need and with locations in Miami, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa, and a network of over 100 affiliated physician providers, we stand ready to provide services. I am extremely proud of these dedicated health care heroes," Palenzuela concluded.

About ClareMedica Health Partners

ClareMedica is a growing health care company that provides and coordinates comprehensive health care services for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other customers through a network of employed and affiliated physicians. We deliver accountable care for all health care stakeholders by employing a patient-centric care model that adds value and provides solutions for a changing health care industry. With locations in Miami, Palm Beach, and Tampa, our health care network has over 100 providers and continues to grow. To learn more about ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC, please visit the company's website at www.claremedica.com.

