SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Wood Procurement for pre-order. The report on wood procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global fuel market, which includes all spend related to the provision of fuels including solid and liquid fuels. It may also include spend related to transportation and storage of fuel across different geographic locations across the globe as well as any spend on additives to enhance the performance of the fuel.

According to our experts, the digitization of assets, processes, and systems has enabled new value propositions and cost-saving opportunities within the wood category. New developments in global geopolitics and China's shifting policies have altered the supply and investment avenues within the wood category.

Wood Procurement Risks

Severe weather conditions such as cyclones, floods, tsunamis, and earthquakes can significantly impact the value chains. Moreover, they can result in costly damages to human resources, facilities, and infrastructure which can lead to inconsistency in supply

Low product differentiation is making it difficult for suppliers to acquire new clients. Hence, there is intense competition among top players based on pricing. They are also adopting strategic initiatives such as a reduction in prices of their products to gain market share. This is resulting in a reduction in their profit margins

Wood Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should engage with suppliers that have made high R&D investments in terms of product innovations and incorporation of technologies that result in better quality and/or lower costs.

Buyers of fuels must adopt a regional sourcing model to obtain the benefits of reduced logistics costs, reduced inventory costs, and lower turnaround times.

Key Questions Answered in this Wood Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the wood market?

What is the correct price to pay for wood? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for wood Suppliers Market?

Who are the top wood suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in wood market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce wood procurement cost?

What are the best practices for wood procurement and what are the potential risks?

