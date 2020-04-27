Global business leaders in the OpenWeStand movement offer resources, inspiration and community to small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced it has joined GoDaddy's growing OpenWeStand movement, joining over 30 brands in contributing resources, tools and insights to help sustain entrepreneurs and the small and microbusinesses they operate during this challenging time.

As part of OpenWeStand, Acronis has signed a corporate pledge in support of small businesses, stating: "We will protect the business, IT infrastructure, and budget of every customer, while ensuring our partners have the resources and support they need to succeed."

Today, businesses of all sizes cannot operate without IT, and this need has only been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. While an organization's IT infrastructure requires cyber protection to ensure its reliability and security, many small companies don't have resources for a Chief Security Officer or complicated security infrastructure.

Acronis addresses this small business need with an integrated solution that delivers easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection, while also taking action to support our partners and customers through the Acronis CyberFit Financing initiative. Available only in the US, the Acronis CyberFit Financing initiative includes our partners guiding their SMB clients to this funding, with many businesses providing essential services to their communities and requiring robust cyber protection more than ever before. More information is available at: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/financing.

"During this unprecedented time, our goal is to help as many partners and customers as quickly as we can. Remote work is not possible without IT, which means protecting the IT infrastructure is more important than ever for organizations of all sizes. Acronis offers easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection, enabling partners to succeed as they help their clients safeguard their business, infrastructure, and IT budget, while also helping businesses through our CyberFit Financing program," said Serguei "SB" Beloussov, CEO and Founder of Acronis.

"The needs of everyday entrepreneurs are at the very heart of everything we do as a company," said GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard. "We have a duty to provide entrepreneurs with access to the resources and community spirit they crucially need today. We've been encouraged by the initial response to OpenWeStand and are excited to continue to grow this movement in the weeks and months ahead."

Additional services and support being offered by Acronis to help sustain small business during the COVID-19 pandemic include:

Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions: Free cyber protection services and resources for service providers and businesses that provide an assessment of an organization's current cyber protection landscape and offers recommendations on how to protect workloads and business environments from cyberattacks.

Free cyber protection services and resources for service providers and businesses that provide an assessment of an organization's current cyber protection landscape and offers recommendations on how to protect workloads and business environments from cyberattacks. Free Career Transition Series: Support and training for people who have lost their job or are looking to change careers. Acronis will host the first webinar on April 30 which will provide training on how to become a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and enter the highly in-demand cyber protection market.

Security and Privacy When Working Remotely:Cybersecurity Awareness Training that leverages Acronis Cyber Files Cloud for secure collaboration and protection of data from loss, theft, and manipulation and to help with business continuity planning.

The OpenWeStand website has become a communal gathering place for entrepreneurs to learn, ask questions, lend advice, and utilize resources available to them. OpenWeStand partners are pledging to support small businesses by contributing resources (including how-to articles and videos, webinars and virtual consultations), and discounted product/service offerings, and other relief to help them navigate the crisis.

To learn more about how to contribute to the OpenWeStand movement or join the community please visit: https://www.openwestand.org/.

The current list of brands joining OpenWeStand include: Acronis, American Express, Association for Enterprise Opportunity, Avetta, BrandCrowd, Brex, ChowNow, Digital Air Strike, Evite, Gift Up!, GoFundMe, Hello Alice, Inc. Media, Kabbage, Keap, Keysight Technologies, Moneypenny, Next Insurance, Next Street, Nextdoor, PayPal, Rocket Lawyer, Ruby, Salesforce, Seed Spot, ServiceTitan, Shaw Academy, Slack, SurveyMonkey, Voice Nation, and Zenefits.

