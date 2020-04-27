A free insight product constantly mining the web to surface trends and behaviors emerging during the crisis

Audience intelligence company Pulsar has launched a free insight product to map these new emerging trends and behaviors. Using its proprietary trend detection AI, Pulsar leverages data from social media, search, news and web analytics to surface new behaviors as they emerge. The editorial team then curates the most relevant ones for each of the key verticals the platform is tracking and makes them available on the public dashboard, where users can explore them by category.

Some of the trends we have uncovered since the beginning of Mapping The New Normal include the rise of:

Superfoods

Moisturizers

Head shaves

Weird dreams

Online prayer

Whipped coffee

Virtual backgrounds

Sirens and birds chirping taking over city soundscapes

Universal Basic Income turning into a mainstream idea

and more: discover all of the trends Pulsar is tracking here

Based on the trends surfaced by Mapping the New Normal, Hearst Italy and Hearst Spain have partnered with Pulsar to produce the Hearst Barometer - a weekly snapshot of the sentiment, hopes, fears and shifting behaviors among two populations that have experienced quarantine and lockdown the longest. The analysis is published weekly on the Spanish and Italian editions of Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Elle, Women's Health, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Elle, Mi Casa Revista, and Diez Minutos.

"When the crisis hit, we realized that all the analysis available was focused on the medical and financial implications of our response but not a lot was available on how our everyday life was changing. 'Mapping the New Normal' is trying to shed some light on what this new life looks like and what new behaviors are likely to stick or dissipate once this is all over. It provides insights that we hope will build understanding of trends in behavior as populations adapt to the COVID-19 emergency and contribute to improving our global response," said Francesco D'Orazio, Founder and CEO of Pulsar.

Pulsar is open to collaborating with brands, agencies, media organizations and academic institutions to help us build the most dynamic and comprehensive map of what has become known as the New Normal.

Access our New Normal dashboard, updated daily at: https://www.pulsarplatform.com/new-normal/

Pulsar is the leading AI-powered audience intelligence platform, combining conversational and behavioral signals from the world's leading digital destinations to help brands understand their audiences and create messages that matter to them. It is part of the AIM-listed Access Intelligence Group.

