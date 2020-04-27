Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Positive Decision in DFL Licensing Proceeding

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) today informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2020/2021 for participating in the "Bundesliga".

With regard to the economic capacity the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders.

With this decision the DFL has taken into account the exemptions applicable for "all" clubs regarding the coronavirus pandemic which were decided on March 31, 2020 by the DFL general assembly and according to which the DFL did not examine the financial criteria in the form of a liquidity calculation for the time being. The aim of this decision was to give all clubs the opportunity and time to cope with the economic impact of the pandemic and to continue regular match operations in order to achieve all competitive decisions and stages of this season in a sportive way. The next review of the financial criteria, however, will take place during the upcoming 2020/21 season. For this purpose, all clubs particpating in the Bundesliga or 2nd Bundesliga next season must submit the necessary documents to the DFL by September 15, 2020 at the latest.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587146/Positive-Ddecision-in-DFL-Licensing-Proceeding