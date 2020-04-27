SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Paper Procurement for pre-order. The report on paper procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global warehousing and storage market, which includes comprehensive insights into paper category spend, spend growth and regional segmentation, in-depth price trends, negotiation levers, and analysis of paper suppliers.

According to our experts, the rise in minimum labor wages across countries such as the US and China will result in increased employee expenses for paper suppliers who will be forced to pass on a part of this increase to their buyers.

The rise in minimum labor wages across countries such as the US and China will result in increased employee expenses for paper suppliers who will be forced to pass on a part of this increase to their buyers.

Paper Procurement Risks

The volatility in fuel prices and capacity constraints affect the cost structures of suppliers. Fuel costs account for the largest part of the operational costs for the suppliers. Therefore, an increase in fuel costs significantly increases the suppliers' operating expenditure.

When requirements of the buyers are not absolutely clear or usage patterns are not stable or predictable, suppliers often build in \"cost buffers\" for unforeseen risks due to a lack of complete understanding of buyer's requirements. This increases the risk of overspending on Paper



Paper Procurement Best Practices

It is important that buyers assess the operating model of service providers to determine the best-fit case for their organizations. Buyers need to determine if services offered by the providers are comprehensive and involve adequate resource support and a well-defined customizable execution plan.

Buyers should negotiate to get the best add-on services from their suppliers, such as real-time tracking, route optimization, big data analytics to plan and forecast future requirements and Six Sigma practices to ensure the procurement of quality services.



Key Questions Answered in this Paper Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the paper market?

What is the correct price to pay for paper? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for paper Suppliers Market?

Who are the top paper suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in paper market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce paper procurement cost?

What are the best practices for paper procurement and what are the potential risks?

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge is a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries, delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

