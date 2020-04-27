With over 155,000 positions, representing 66% of the Group's operational workforce, Teleperformance achieves work-at-home deployment target set for the health crisis

Nearly 7 million masks ordered for Group employees working on site around the world

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today that it has reached its work-at-home solutions target, with a penetration rate of 66% of operational staff in its core business, or more than 155,000 agents, working from home in April. Only around 5,000 of staff worked from home at the end of 2019. Efforts to continue increasing this number are still ongoing, with a target of seeing 70% of the operational staff working from home in May.

The countries with best rates of work-at-home solutions (over 90% of the operational workforce) across all continents include the United States, Canada, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Albania, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Japan.

Working from home has been one of Teleperformance's main responses to overcoming the global health crisis due to Covid-19. This crisis has significantly disrupted economic activity worldwide and has led governments to implement strict health measures, including compliance with hygiene standards and social distancing rules as well as lockdowns to protect the public. In this environment, companies have been forced to very quickly reconsider the way the work is organized, and the Group began implementing work-at-home solutions a few weeks after the implementation of the first lockdown measures, in China in particular, in compliance with safety standards and certifications.

These work-at-home solutions allow the Group to meet the priorities it has set to overcome the crisis:

Protect employees, in particular those working on site, since the development of a work-at-home policy leads to a sharp decrease in the number of operational employees working on site, thereby enabling strict compliance with the social distancing rules;

Protect jobs, because teleworking solutions ensure business continuity for clients. To date, work-at-home solutions have been implemented with 90% of the Group's clients.

In parallel, Teleperformance's health rules to protect on-site employees include the regular and thorough disinfection of sites and workstations, as well as the supply of a large quantity of hydroalcoholic gels and protective masks on site. The Group has ordered nearly seven million masks for on-site employees worldwide, nearly half of which have been delivered to date.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien said: "The whole world is engaged in a historic fight against this terrible pandemic. For Teleperformance, creating nearly 150,000 home-based workstations in six weeks was a real feat. Adaptation measures have often been put in place under difficult conditions, with employees legitimately worried about their health and resources, and with confinement and telecommunications infrastructure environments that vary significantly from one country to another. But we did it! These all represent paid jobs that have been maintained in optimal social distancing and safety conditions to allow our employees to continue to support themselves and to support our clients in the pursuit of their activity. We are very proud of our employees, these "TP Heroes" as we call them within the Group, these committed, agile and creative employees who have enabled the success of this transformation. We are now prepared to tackle the post-crisis period, which will also be full of challenges, with confidence and serenity. "

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005457/en/

Contacts:

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial

communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Laurent Poinsot Karine Allouis

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com