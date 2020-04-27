Solar project developers and other component importers are among those eligible to apply for low-interest loans for up to 10 years. The government had already offered a $200 million credit line last year.The government of Bangladesh has launched a €200 million ($217 million) Green Transformation Fund to offer soft loans for the import of environmentally-friendly products and energy efficiency components from Europe. A senior official at the central bank of Bangladesh has told pv magazine the fund can be expanded from the lender's euro reserves if there is sufficient demand. "This fund will facilitate ...

