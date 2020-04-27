SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Biomass Procurement for pre-order. The report on biomass procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global energy market, which includes all spend related to the provision of energy including electricity, gas, and alternative energy. This includes management related services such as meter reading and any levies but does not include the provision of infrastructure installations for energy.

According to our experts, the digitization of assets, processes, and systems has enabled new value propositions and cost-saving opportunities within the biomass category. However, price volatilities created multiple challenges that have impacted the biomass category such as benchmarking and budgeting the procurement costs.

Biomass Procurement Risks

Suppliers may face a situation where they are unable to honor a contract in its entirety due to a shortage of resources, finances, or capabilities. While contractual terms safeguard buyers from the non-performance, their operations could still face massive disruptions due to suppliers' non-performance

Low product differentiation is making it difficult for suppliers to acquire new clients. Hence, there is intense competition among top players based on pricing. They are also adopting strategic initiatives such as a reduction in prices of their products to gain market share. This is resulting in a reduction in their profit margins

Biomass Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should engage with suppliers who have made high R&D investments in terms of product innovations and incorporation of technologies that result in better quality and/or lower costs.

Competitive bidding as a cost optimization tool is extremely potent but should be carefully deployed only when there is no significant differentiation among biomass suppliers.

Key Questions Answered in this Biomass Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the biomass market?

What is the correct price to pay for biomass? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for biomass Suppliers Market?

Who are the top biomass suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in biomass market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce biomass procurement cost?

What are the best practices for biomass procurement and what are the potential risks?

